COMMUNITY NEWS

Sarah Ray, owner of Sarah's Foster Homes, donated $3,000 in gift cards to the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario to first responders.

Jason and Selena Jungling and their daughter Lilly McAllister stand with Ontario firefighter Mike Mclean and Sgt. Dave Walters of the Ontario Police Department.

Sarah Ray, owner of Sarah’s Foster Homes, donated $3,000 in gift cards and $60 in cinnamon rolls to local first responders – police officers, firefighters, paramedics, veterans, and sheriff’s staff. Each gift card was worth $20 each at Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario.

“Owning a foster home, first responders have really been helpful to me. They’ve really been the boots on the ground during this time. So that’s they deserve some extra recognition,” said Ray.

“We are operating about 60% down with carryout only. It’s a tremendous hit to all dine in restaurants. Our numbers mirror those of other businesses in the community. This is my first year of operation for the restaurant. I don’t have a nest egg built to weather the storm. So anything is a tremendous help,” said restaurant owner Jason Jungling.

