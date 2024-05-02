Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of May 2, 2024

City of Vale Interest Announcement

City Councilor Position

The City of Vale is accepting letters of interest for an upcoming vacant position (seat 4) for Vale City Council. The position is for an unexpired term lasting through December 2026. If you have resided within the City of Vale for the prior 12 months and have an interest in city government, please submit a letter of interest to the Vale City Manager by Friday May 31, 2024. For questions, please contact the City Manager at City Hall, 541-473-3133 ext. 5.

Publish Dates: April 17, April 24, and May 1, 2024.

*****

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE

The following property will be sold by written bid by 9:00 a.m. MST on 5/1/2024

2018 Reitnouer Maxmixer Trailer 1RNF48A24JR043960

2020 Kenworth W900 1XKWD49X1LJ311073

To inquire about this item please call Bret Swenson at 801-624-864.

Transportation Alliance Bank 4185 Harrison Blvd Ogden, UT 84403

Publish Dates: April 24 and May 1, 2024.

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 will hold a Budget Committee meeting on May 14, 2024 at 5 pm at the District shop building in Ironside. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Publish Dates: April 17 and May 1, 2024.

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: May 1, 2024

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 through June 30th, 2025 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 13th, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message, State Shared Revenue and receive comments from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where the deliberation of the Budget committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 13th at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Publish date: May 1 and May 8, 2024

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Malheur Education Service District Region 14, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, will be held at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A Street W, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 17, 2024 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Published May 1, 2024.

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: May 1, 2024

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian School District #61, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, will be held at Adrian Elementary School 208 Owyhee St Adrian, OR 97901. The meeting will take place on May 9th at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 9th at Adrian Elementary School, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Published May 1, 2024.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Vector Control District of Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, will be held at Mackey’s Restaurant 111 SW 1st St Ontario, OR 97914. The meeting will take place on May 9th at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 9th at 454 12th St N Vale, Or 97918, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Published May 1, 2024.

*****

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 122293-OR Loan No.: ******7250 Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by SEBASTIAN SANCHEZ, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Grantor, to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE, as Trustee, in favor of NATIONAL CITY MORTGAGE A DIVISION OF NATIONAL CITY BANK, as Beneficiary, dated 9/1/2006, recorded 9/1/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-6543, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: Land in TEUTSCH’S ADDITION, City of Nyssa, Malheur County, Oregon, according to the Revised General Map thereof, as follows: In Block 32: The East 50 feet of Lots 11 and 12 APN: 4114 / 19S4732BA Commonly known as: 612 EMISON AVE NYSSA, OR 97913 The current beneficiary is: PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

9/1/2023 – 1/1/2024 5 $625.00 $3,125.00

2/1/2024 – 4/1/2024 3 $638.13 $1,914.39

Late Charges: $90.76

Beneficiary Advances: $840.64

Total Required to Reinstate: $5,970.79

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $47,222.17

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $43,814.12 together with interest thereon at the rate of 7.5 % per annum, from 8/1/2023 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 8/19/2024, at the hour of 1:00 PM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 B STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 4/9/2024 CLEAR RECON CORP 1050 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1100 Portland, OR 97204 Phone: 858-750-7777 866-931-0036 Jessica Lopez, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: May 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2024.

*****

*****

*****

