Coming Up: Remember Little Valley? Speaker offers memories

BACK IN TIME: Frances McKinney, who was raised in Little Valley, will speak at the Thursday, April 11, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

The meeting starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Senior and Community Center.

McKinney offer recollections and history of the Little Valley, Harper and Westfall areas.

MAKERS: The Malheur Maker Faire will showcase creative ideas and innovations Saturday, April 13, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature both “show and tell” makers and selling makers to demonstrate their projects in science, technology, arts and more.

Putting on the event are the Malheur Education Service District, Malheur County’s OSU Extension Office, and the Frontier Hub for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. For more information, visit frontierstem.com.

BALLGAME: The JJ Memorial Softball Fundraiser is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at JJ’s Park in Nyssa. Police and fire department teams will play in the competition.

The event honors the memory of reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was shot and killed while on duty on April 15, 2023. There will be food and raffles, and proceeds will help pay for training for Nyssa first responders.

MARSHALS: People can nominate an individual or a family to be the next grand marshal of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo. Nominations should be sent by April 15 to Don Hodge, 860 West St. S. or [email protected].

The nominees must live in the Vale marketing area and have made significant contributions to Vale, the rodeo or the livestock or ag industry.

The 109th rodeo will be Wednesday through Saturday, July 3-6, with the grand marshal breakfast on July 4. The Suicide Race, which always draws a crowd, is set for July 5.

The Billy Evins Team Roping kicks things off for local competitors with roping and barrel racing qualifiers June 21.

MEETINGS

Sunday, April 7

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., Post 96 American Legion Hall, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Tuesday, April 9

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other district business.

Wednesday, April 10

• Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary School.

Thursday, April 11

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. Information: 541-473-3243.

Tuesday, April 16

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board meeting, 3 p.m., Vale Senior Center.

• Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District budget committee meeting, 3 p.m.