Nyssa News: Time to sign up to serve

Serve Day is coming on April 27 and volunteers are needed!

To sign up, visit serveday.info and click on the “volunteer” tab. As you complete the volunteer sign-up sheet, you can specify the community where you would like to work. Projects are available in Nyssa, Adrian, Ontario and Vale.

• Malheur Memorial Health will hold a blood pressure clinic plus fitness/balance exercises on two Thursdays, April 11 and April 25, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center.

Also on tap at the center is Movie Night on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. Popcorn will be available for 50 cents per bag and root beer floats for $1.50. The movie has yet to be announced.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center start with bingo at 10 a.m. followed by lunch served at noon. Stop by the center located at 316 Good Ave. and check out all that is happening.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].