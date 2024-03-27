Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of March 27, 2024: Roger H Bement

Roger H. Bement

Dec 23, 1940 – Feb 6th, 2024

Roger H. Bement passed away in Boise, Idaho. He was 83 years old. Roger was born in Sherman, New York, to Jackson and Laura Bement. He was one of four boys, Richard, Robert and Ronnie all raised in Vale, Oregon.

Roger played for the Vale Vikings and graduated from Vale High School in 1960. In his early 20s, Roger worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon where he met his wife Janice Brown, whom he married in 1964.

In 1965, Roger began his 37-year career as a union electrician living in Hammond, Oregon. After retiring as an electrician in 2002, he started his lifelong dream of ranching in Baker City, Oregon. After purchasing a large plot of land, he built Bement ranch from the ground up; raising livestock, building fences and driving tractors was something he enjoyed and he loved the outdoor scenery where he lived.

Over the years, Roger enjoyed many outdoor activities. Elk hunting, fishing, clamming and camping with family were many of his favorites pastimes. Roger also enjoyed many sports, especially football and was an avid 49ers fan.

Roger always welcomed friends and family to his ranch and enjoyed spending time with people he loved. He welcomed anyone whether he knew them or not.

Roger is survived by his wife Janice; their three daughters, Cherie Gilberg, Teresa Petersen and Angie Robertson, and sons-in-law, Brian Gilberg, Steve Petersen and Cliff Robertson; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a potluck-style celebration of life in his hometown of Vale on July 28 at noon at the Wadleigh Park North Pavillion No. 1. Please bring a side dish.

