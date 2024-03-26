Nyssa News: Cub pack seeks new members

Nyssa Scout Pack 450 is looking for new members.

Cub Scouts are for kindergarden through fifth grade or 11 years of age. The pack meets at Nyssa Elementary School on Mondays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ed Petersen at 541-709-0058 or e-mail [email protected].

• Nyssa Boy Scout Troop 450 is currently fundraising to pay expenses for a nine-day, 50-mile high adventure outing at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. The trip will be June 20-July 3.

To prepare for the hike, the Scouts have been taking 5-mile hikes as most of the daily hikes will be between 5 and 8 miles, with a 10.8-mile uphill hike in the mix. Each participating Scout will earn the 50-mile patch for completing the hike.

The troop has been holding fundraisers to help pay for lodging and transportation to and from New Mexico. Last summer they held a beef drawing for two halves of beef. Recently, Campbell Tractor donated a Traeger grill to the troop. The drawing for the Traeger and a second drawing for a Coleman tailgate grill will be held on April 1. The troop is selling 200 tickets, with 160 sold so far at $10 apiece. To purchase tickets, contact Ed Petersen at 541-709-0058.

In late April, the troop will have a drawing for a handmade quilt and handmade corn hole game.

