Owyhee Off-Road Challenge attracts more than 500 competitors

ADRIAN – More than 500 racers competed in the annual 2024 Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian, Saturday, March 23.

As with last year, race competitors faced some windy and rainy conditions – along with tumbleweeds – on the high desert race course. The races staged at the Two Rivers Community Park, beginning at 7 a.m.

“The weather was tough and created a rough start and increased the challenge for the 55K runners. In addition to the challenging 34.6-mile course, they battled 50 mile-an-hour winds,” said Nickie Shira, race director.

The challenge consisted of 55K, half marathon, 10K and 5K races. Shira said 567 people registered for the challenge, including 528 who started the race.

Shira said about 100 volunteers helped with the races. Proceeds from the event, sponsored by the Adrian Sports Boosters, will be used to buy equipment for new Adrian High School track.

Elizabeth Hingley, Boise, claimed top honors for the women in the 55K with a time of 6 hours 34 minutes. Hingley finished second in the event in 2023.

In the men’s 55K, Rocque Lefaive clinched first place with a time of 5 hours and 42 minutes. In the half marathon Lottie Brink claimed first place with a time of 1 hour, 32 minutes while Nathaniel Souther won the mens half marathon race with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes.

2024 Owyhee Off-Road Challenge

Top three finishers

55K Women – 1. Elizabeth Hingley, Boise, 6.34.28. 2. Allison MacLean, Boise, 6.53.53. 3. Emily Wooley, Eagle, 8.27.03.

55K men – 1. Rocque Lefaive, Eagle, 5.42.58. 2. Eric Johnson, Boise, 5.58.36. 3. Brett Hansen, Boise, 6.10.42.

Half Marathon women – 1. Lotti Brinks, Boise, 1.32.42. 2. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 1.51.42. 3. Jessica Barawed, Boise, 1.53.17.

Half Marathon men – 1. Nathaniel Souther, Boise, 1.18.44. 2. Stephen Pickett, Boise, 1.30.08. 3. Ajay Atkinson, Parma, 1.31.11

10K women – 1. Sky Logan, Boise, 48.12.50. 2. Kristy Longoria, Payette, 50.07.87. 3. Jaleese Schouman, Nampa, 51.27.56.

10K men – 1. Grant Steward, Boise, 39.01.39. 2. Jakub Tecza, Boise, 40.22.35. 3. Adam Herrera, Ontario, 40.41.66.

5K women – 1. Adalyn Bello, Eagle, 21.34.65. 2. Alianna Bello, Eagle, 22.53.93. 3. Belenalina Bello, Eagle, 24.03.78.

5K men – 1. Ryan Meyer, Boise, 19.20.37. 2. Duncan Fritts, Vale, 20.24.17. 3. Jackson Chamberlain, Vale, 21.48.05.

Runners braved wet, windy and dark conditions Saturday, March 23, for the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A runner competes in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge 55K Ultra race on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge attracted runners from the local area and across the region, Saturday, March 23.. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Medallions await participants in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Runners participate in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner participates in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

As the day wore on, the weather improved slightly for those competing in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Owyhee Off-Road Challenge is growing each year and on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian, more than 500 people competed. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Runners hit the finish line for the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Runners, including Christina Kinnaird (502) participate in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 23, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

