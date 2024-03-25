Owyhee Off-Road Challenge attracts more than 500 competitors

ADRIAN – More than 500 racers competed in the annual 2024 Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian, Saturday, March 23.
As with last year, race competitors faced some windy and rainy conditions – along with tumbleweeds – on the high desert race course. The races staged at the Two Rivers Community Park, beginning at 7 a.m.
“The weather was tough and created a rough start and increased the challenge for the 55K runners. In addition to the challenging 34.6-mile course, they battled 50 mile-an-hour winds,” said Nickie Shira, race director.
The challenge consisted of 55K, half marathon, 10K and 5K races. Shira said 567 people registered for the challenge, including 528 who started the race.
Shira said about 100 volunteers helped with the races. Proceeds from the event, sponsored by the Adrian Sports Boosters, will be used to buy equipment for new Adrian High School track.
Elizabeth Hingley, Boise, claimed top honors for the women in the 55K with a time of 6 hours 34 minutes. Hingley finished second in the event in 2023.
In the men’s 55K, Rocque Lefaive clinched first place with a time of 5 hours and 42 minutes. In the half marathon Lottie Brink claimed first place with a time of 1 hour, 32 minutes while Nathaniel Souther won the mens half marathon race with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes.
2024 Owyhee Off-Road Challenge
Top three finishers
55K Women – 1. Elizabeth Hingley, Boise, 6.34.28. 2. Allison MacLean, Boise, 6.53.53. 3. Emily Wooley, Eagle, 8.27.03.
55K men – 1. Rocque Lefaive, Eagle, 5.42.58. 2. Eric Johnson, Boise, 5.58.36. 3. Brett Hansen, Boise, 6.10.42.
Half Marathon women – 1. Lotti Brinks, Boise, 1.32.42. 2. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 1.51.42. 3. Jessica Barawed, Boise, 1.53.17.
Half Marathon men – 1. Nathaniel Souther, Boise, 1.18.44. 2. Stephen Pickett, Boise, 1.30.08. 3. Ajay Atkinson, Parma, 1.31.11
10K women – 1. Sky Logan, Boise, 48.12.50. 2. Kristy Longoria, Payette, 50.07.87. 3. Jaleese Schouman, Nampa, 51.27.56.
10K men – 1. Grant Steward, Boise, 39.01.39. 2. Jakub Tecza, Boise, 40.22.35. 3. Adam Herrera, Ontario, 40.41.66.
5K women – 1. Adalyn Bello, Eagle, 21.34.65. 2. Alianna Bello, Eagle, 22.53.93. 3. Belenalina Bello, Eagle, 24.03.78.
5K men – 1. Ryan Meyer, Boise, 19.20.37. 2. Duncan Fritts, Vale, 20.24.17. 3. Jackson Chamberlain, Vale, 21.48.05.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.