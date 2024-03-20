Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of March 20, 2024:

Debra D. Jones

Sept 3, 1956 – Feb 18, 2024

Debra (Debbie) Darlene Jones passed away February 18, 2024, in Pueblo, Colorado, after a brief illness. She was born in Boise on September 3, 1956, to Robert and Eleanor Bradfield. Debbie grew up with her two brothers on a small dairy farm in Vale, Oregon. While there she was active in 4-H, participating in livestock, sewing and cooking.

While in college she met Paul Jones at a Rodeo Club dance. After a few short months, they became engaged under the Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport, Oregon on Valentine’s Day 1976. They were married later that year on September 18, in Vale. The early years of their marriage were spent following harvest from Texas all the way back to Oregon on a custom cutting crew. There Debbie was one of the cooks for the harvest crew, feeding up to 18 people, three times a day. On occasion, she was even pressed into driving a grain truck. When the harvest moved from place to place, she drove a pickup towing the 34-foot house trailer. During this time, she had at least 26 addresses.

After this adventure she returned to Ontario, Oregon, with Paul. On August 24, 1989, she gave birth to their daughter Carolyn Rose. She was very proud and excited to be a mother. In 1995, Paul and Debbie won a three-day cruise to the Bahamas through Paul’s work. It was on that cruise where a lifelong relationship was formed with John and Donna Levar of Beulah, Colorado. It was through that meeting that eventually the family moved to Pueblo West, Colorado, that fall.

Debbie started working with School District 70 where she would serve the next 20 plus years. In 2015 she battled and beat cancer getting to “Ring the Bell” as treatments were over in January of 2016. She was a talented seamstress. Sewing many of her own clothes, completing alterations on many wedding dresses and even sewing Carolyn’s custom wedding dress and the dresses of her bridesmaids.

Debbie loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thanksgiving was her time to showcase her cooking and baking abilities. Often, she would host up to 20 people for dinner. She was widely known and loved for her pies. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and devoted wife. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed being a part of all their activities.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Paul Jones of Pueblo West and daughter, Carolyn (Aaron) Bidwell of Irving, Texas. She has two brothers. Brent (Becky) Bradfield of Irrigon, Oregon, and Brian (Tina)Bradfield of Vale. She has one granddaughter, Adreena Bidwell and 14 nieces and nephews. Debbie was loved by many and loved helping anyone she could. She will be in our hearts forever.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at The Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West: 434 S Conquistador Ave, Pueblo West, Colorado, 81007.

*****

Angela Joy (Labby) Young

January 8, 1951 – March 6, 2024

Angela Joy (Labby) Young passed away peacefully at her home in Fruitland on March 6, 2024. She was born January 8, 1951 in Nyssa, Oregon, to Richard and Delores (Points) Labby. She graduated from Nyssa High School in 1969.

Angie married Jimmy Hood and they had four beautiful children. They later divorced, and she married Rick Young. Angie and Rick enjoyed many happy years of travel, family reunions, many backyards BBQs with family and friends, and spending time in her spectacular flower beds at their beautiful country home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband Jimmy Hood, husband Rick Young, stepson Mark Young, sister Cherry Lee Labby, and grandson Jade Hood.

Angie is survived by her sisters Pam (Tony) Haro and Lola (Rod) Davis; children Becky Ramey, James (Jennifer) Hood, Scott (Christina) Hood, and Terry Hood; stepchildren Tanya (Doug) Dehart, and Hollie Young; grandchildren (Becky) Robby, Casey and Tyler, (James) Jordan, (Scott) Adrian and Cael, (Mark) Shelby, Jesse and Luke, (Tanya) Caleb and Janae; and four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Private family celebration of life to be held.

*****

Jerry Bunker

Aug 15, 1950 – March 8, 2024

Jerry was born to Burton Clyde Bunker and Sadie Kathryn Bunker in Medford, Oregon. He was raised on a ranch with his brothers Jack and Jim, near Eagle Point, Oregon.

He had a wonderful childhood, ranching, hunting, and fishing. He was involved with Boy Scouts, the Pegasus Horse Club, and later with tractor driving contests and FFA activities. He won first place at state in tractor driving and he was Chapter Star Farmer in FFA.

He graduated in 1969 and that summer went to Europe with other FFA students from around Oregon as a Good Will Ambassador. In the fall of 1969, he crossed the state to go to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, majoring in forestry. That is where he met Cheryl Olson. They were married in 1971 and then spent two years near Eagle Point, where Jerry worked for the railroad and then drove delivery truck for an egg ranch.

Jerry and Cheryl moved back to Ontario where Jerry worked as a heavy equipment operator for Skyline Farms, Vale Irrigation District, and the BLM. In his spare time, he was very involved with the TVCC Drama Department. Along with acting, he also helped build and design sets and do lighting, sound, and makeup. Around that time, he started working for the Argus Observer as a dark room tech and also a pressman.

Jerry and Cheryl welcomed their first child, a son Erick in 1980 and welcomed a daughter Amy in 1985. His family was what Jerry loved most dearly. Whatever his family was involved with, Jerry was too. No matter what, his family came first. His family also included his dogs. For many years (over 50) he raised Samoyeds. He also had Malamutes, Huskies, and a few mixed breeds. He loved them all, for the past 20 years he and Cheryl lived in Vale.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Sadie and his brothers John “Jack” and James “Jim.” He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl; son Erick; daughter Amy (Nathan) Montgomery; grandsons Lucian (14) and Keaton (2) Montgomery; and sister-in-law Kay Bunker, along with numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

*****

Philip Russel Rumpel

March 16, 1938 – March 8, 2024

Philip Russell Rumpel, 85, just eight days away of his 86th birthday, of Cheyenne, Wyoming ascended home to his eternal resting place surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 16th, 1938, in WaKeeney, Kansas to Philip Arthur and Rosa Carolina Rumpel.

Philip was a dedicated Range Staff Specialist with the Bureau of Land Management from May 31, 1960 until his retirement on January 3, 1996. As a part of his passion for range management, he became a lifetime member of the Society of Range Management and served on the board.

After his retirement he began volunteer work at various libraries and received his certification in book repair, which he enthusiastically shared with others.

He had many hobbies which included; traveling in the United States and internationally, fishing, wood working, reading and BBQing on his Traeger grill. His other interests included quilting, pottery making, archery, astronomy and history. He also experienced great joy in creating and collecting new friends all over the globe. Each year he would drive from Cheyenne to Alaska, towing his bedroom with him in his little Burro trailer, to go salmon fishing and spend time with numerous friends.

Philip is survived by his brother, Alan Rumpel of Goodland, Kansas, children, Tamara Kay Rumpel of Port Townsend, Washington, Linda Rena Rumpel Salinas (David) of Utica, Kansas and Dwayne Paul Rumpel (Amber) of Parma, Idaho; Grandchildren, Candace Everhart Fortino, Kaily Galligar, Jadon and Kaleb Rumpel.

Philip was preceded in death by his father and mother, Philip Arthur and Rosa Carolina Rumpel, brothers Sydney Rumpel and Max Rumpel.

No funeral services will be held. A celebration of Philip’s life among his family and friends will be held at a later date.

To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.