Registration open for Owyhee Off-Road Challenge

ADRIAN – Registration for the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, set for Saturday, March 23, is open and runners can go online to mark their place in the popular local event.

Runners can register at www.owyheeoffroadchallenge.com.

The races begin at Two Rivers Community Park at 106 Owyhee Street in Adrian.

Last year more than 400 people converged on Adrian to participate in one of the four marathons.

The event includes a 55K, 10K and 5K marathons as well as a half marathon.

The 55K race begins at 7 a.m. while the half marathon starts at 10 a.m. The 10K race begins at 10:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 11 a.m. All times are mountain time.

The event is sponsored by the Adrian Sports Boosters. Proceeds from the races will be used to buy equipment and supplies for Adrian High School’s new track.

