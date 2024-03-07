Nyssa News: Library offers craft days

Craft Days at the Nyssa Library will be held from 1-3 p.m. two Fridays, March 8 and 22.

There is no school on those days, so this is a great opportunity for school-age children to visit the library and have fun making a craft.

Storytime at the library is held at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, with stories and games for preschool age children.

The library is currently having a sale of children’s books, at $5 per bag.

• Don’t forget the yard sale at the Nyssa Senior Center on Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, on Saturday, March 16, there will be a cookie decorating event at 3 p.m. at the center. To ensure there are enough cookies, icing and decorating items, RSVP by calling the center at 541-372-5660 to sign up.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].