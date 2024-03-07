Coming Up: Book talk, concerts, history and more pack Malheur County’s calendar

The Vale Book Club will discuss “Angela’s Ashes,” by Frank McCourt, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the home of Carol Spears, 683 Cottage St. N.

The story spans a time from the author’s birth in 1930 in Brooklyn to the end of World War II in 1945. In 1934, his family returned to Ireland and found life in the slums there more bleak than in Depression-era Brooklyn, with families mired by poverty, alcohol and lack of work.

The book won the 1997 Pulitzer Prize, as well as the Los Angeles Times Book Award and National Book Critics Circle acclaim.

“Winter Garden” by Kristen Hanna will be the book club’s April selection.

For information about the book club, contact Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

Series of concerts heralding spring

The Treasure Valley Community College Bands perform “Music Around the World” on Tuesday, March 12, at the Meyer-McLean Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The concert, directed by Carl Sorensen, begins at 7:30 p.m.

It is the first of a series of concerts. The Treasure Valley Chorale, directed by Michelle Flock, takes to the same stage for a 7:30 p.m. concert on Thursday, March 14. General admission is $5, and students get in free.

The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony, conducted by Denise Rasmussen, presents “The Classical Concert” on two dates: Friday, March 15, at Weiser High School, and Friday, March 22, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The performance will feature selections from Verdi, Tchaikovsky and Liszt. Both concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and free for students.

Local history talk scheduled in Vale

Gary Fugate will speak at the Thursday, March 14, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. The session will be at the Vale Senior Center and starts at 11:30 a.m. with lunch. His topic will be “The Waldron Dynasty, or 100 Years of Entertainment.”

Fugate, who grew up in Brogan, is a Vale High School graduate with a degree in nuclear engineering from University of Idaho. His career took him to the Morrison Knudsen Co. in Boise, and then back to Ontario in 1996 and the building of the Four Rivers Cultural Center. He is a board member of the historical society and director of the Stone House Museum.

Hunters plan meet

The Oregon Hunters Association, Malheur County Chapter, will meet Thursday, March 21, at the Shanghai, Ontario. The no-host meal will be at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6 p.m.

Democrats take up Owyhee proposal

The Malheur Democrats will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the home of Larry Sullivan, 1083 NW 2nd Ave., Ontario. On the agenda: precinct committee persons applications and deadlines, county fair plans, and approval of Owyhee Project letter of support to President Biden and Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Sullivan, who is on the Friends of the Owyhee board, can answer questions about the proposal.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact the chair, Lucy Hutchens, at 208-739-6954.

MEETINGS

Sunday, March 10

• Community Bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N. Vale.

Monday, March 11

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office.

Tuesday, March 12

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other business.

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, March 13

• Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary School.

Thursday, March 14

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. Information: 541-473-3243.

