Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of March 6, 2024: Patrick Joseph Kropp

Patrick Joseph Kropp

Jan 17, 1947 – Jan 14 2024

Patrick J. Kropp was born January 17, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon to Alton and Marie E. Pringle Kropp, their only child. He passed away in Boise, Idaho Jan 14, 2024.

Patrick attended school in Ontario and was a member of the OHS Class of 1965, signing up for the US Army from 1965 – 1968 where he served in Vietnam then later in the National Guard. He was on the Malheur Co. Sheriffs Mounted Posse in 1971. Pat was one of the first paid firemen in Ontario Fire Dept. He started Kropp Enterprises Truck Brokerage, which he ran until heart issues in 2013 caused him to close the business. He was a Life Member of the Ontario BPO Elks Lodge 1690; VFW and DAV; Snake River Sportsmen Club; and the Oregon Hunters Assn, Malheur Chapter.

He married Susan Gardner-Kropp (Old #5) in 1984. They enjoyed many fine adventures hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends for 42 years of love, married for 39.

Patrick loved his family, his doggies Abby and Buddy, enjoying visits from neighbors and friends in his front yard man-cave, as well as doggie play days when friends brought their pets.

He was predeceased by his parents: Marie in 1997 and Alton in 2001.

Pat is survived by his wife Susan; four children: Bobbi (Gerry) Brazington; Candice Jasper; Christopher Kropp; and Wendy (Stephen) Hauge; twelve Grandchildren; and seven Great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at the Ontario Elks Lodge 20 SW 3rd Street and West Idaho Ave. on April 27th at 11 AM.

Cremation was handled by Shaffer-Jensen Funeral Chapel of Payette, Idaho.

*****

