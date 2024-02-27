Crash with commercial truck ‘totals’ sheriff’s office vehicle

VALE – No one was injured after a crash between a Malheur County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a commercial truck hauling beets southeast of Vale on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The crash occurred at about 8:16 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 when a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Cody Hammond clipped the back set of rear tires on a trailer of a Transystems semi-truck going west into Vale.

The Dodge “was totaled,” said Travis Johnson, Malheur County sheriff.

The Transystems semi-truck incurred damage to the rear tires.

Johnson said Hammond was responding to a request for help from the Oregon State Police at the time of the crash.

“First and foremost, I am really glad he (Hammond) is OK and there were no injuries to anyone. Crashes happen but we have to be safe even if we are going to calls,” said Johnson.

The state police is investigating the crash.

The Dodge Charger had logged about 100,000 miles at the time of the crash, said Johnson.

“We still have to work through insurance. But it is really hard to get a car now,” he said.

Johnson said the sheriff’s office recently received four new Ford Explorers he ordered in 2022.

“To replace police vehicle, you are looking at about $65,000 right now. That’s for all of the equipment upfitted and ready to go,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

