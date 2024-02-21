Soup’r Bowl fundraiser makes comeback

ONTARIO – After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden of Ontario is again holding its Soup’r Bowl Fundraiser, starting Wednesday Feb. 28, and running through Wednesday, March 6,

The fundraiser teams up with restaurants in Ontario to raise money for the food bank to feed those in need. During the week of the fundraiser, people can buy a ticket for $15 to get a bowl of soup from Belly Buster, Mackey’s Public House, Plaza Inn, Romio’s, Wingers and Cowboys Bar and Grill.

For more information, call Marilyn Rowe at 208-739-2725, 541-889-8140, 208-405-9048, or [email protected].

