Nyssa News: Board looks ahead to 78th rodeo festivities

Even though it’s still February, the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Board is starting to work on the 78th Nyssa Nite Rodeo to be held June 14-15.

After 10 years as board president, Kim Speelman has stepped down and has been succeeded by Nick DeLeon. Other board members include Bill Hardin, vice president; Liz Hardin, secretary; Amber DeLeon, treasurer; and trustees TJ Speelman, James Wilfong and Josh Hewitt.

Also stepping down is queen coordinator Tracey Boyle, who has been on the board for 18 years, the past 10 as the queen coordinator.

A big thank you to both Kim and Tracey for their years of dedication to the rodeo.

The board is looking for an additional board member and a queen coordinator. They are also looking for individuals to help plan the 2024 event and lots of volunteers. A planning meeting will be held at the Waldo Conference Center on March 5 starting at 6:30 p.m. The center is located at the corner of 3rd and Main Streets in Nyssa.

For more information, contact the rodeo board via e-mail at [email protected] or on their Facebook page: Nyssa Nite Rodeo.

Readers can send their Nyssa news to correspondent Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

