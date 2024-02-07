Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of February 7, 2024: Darrell Richard Hansen

Darrell Richard Hansen

March 10,1957- Jan 20, 2024

Darrell Richard Hansen passed away at home on January 20. He was 66 years old. Darrell served as a pastor in the Vale area for 34 years, and most recently as pastor of Oregon Trail Baptist Church in Vale, Oregon. He is survived by his faithful wife Jeannette; they had been married for 46 years. He is also survived by his brother David and his sister Joyce, as well as his eight children, 28 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

There will be a public memorial service held at the Oregon Trail Baptist Church, located at 191 Holland St. South in Vale, on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck.

Instead of flowers, the family asks those who would like to donate, to donate to the building fund Pastor Hansen established for the congregation to purchase the building they are currently renting. Donations can be made in person, or online by visiting https://t.ly/darrell, and registering as a guest, and selecting Darrell Hansen-OTBC Building Fund in the drop-down menu.

