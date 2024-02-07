Adrian News: Class offers quilting basics with heart

Adrian 2040 recently held a beginning quilting class for adults, where participants learned about piecing a quilt and made a heart pillow top.

The class, led by Heidi Purnell and assisted by Arlene Greening, came after adults who heard about the kids’ sewing camp held last summer requested a class for adults. A class in November was well attended so a second adult class was scheduled.

According to Nickie Shira, Adrian 2040 president, the organization has existed for six years with a mission of working together as a community, “taking the steps necessary today to ensure that Adrian is a healthy, vibrant, small rural community 20 years from now.”

Last year, Adrian 2040 sponsored 10 camps for kids. In addition to sewing, camps were offered in photography, athletics, cooking, STEM and swimming lessons at the Vale pool. The group received a grant three years ago to start the summer program and with a portion of the funds purchased sewing machines.

The group is working to reopen the Adrian Food Pantry. A mobile pantry from the Oregon Food Bank serves the community now, but it can be difficult for senior citizens to access, especially in bad weather. The group is working on grants and accepting financial donations.

For more information on coming events, visit the Adrian 2040 page on Facebook or adrianoregon.com online.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, a collaboration meeting on homesteading will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 2082 Cassia Road, Adrian. Homesteading is defined as a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. It can involve home food preservation, subsistence agriculture, and creating items for both personal use and to sell. For more information, contact Kendee Ishida at 541-216-1664.

Contact Susan Barton at at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

