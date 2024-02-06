Youth halftime hoops entertain, build skills in Ontario

ONTARIO – The Ontario Recreation District provided the halftime entertainment Friday, Feb. 2, during the high school’s basketball game.

The recreation district put on a three-on-three game during a break in the action of the Ontario High School boys basketball game.

The Halftime on the Court game is the brainchild of Kevin Attila, Ontario’s head boys basketball coach, who hosts a free three-week basketball clinic for kids in grades 3 through 6 on Saturdays, according to Toni Davila, recreation programmer with the Ontario Recreation District. In addition to the skills clinic, Attila arranges a halftime game for the kids to experience playing in front of a crowd, Davila said.

Davila said Attila began hosting the clinics about five years ago.

“Halftime on the Court, is something special that Coach Attila cooks up,” Davila said. “He is really big on trying to reach the younger kids and grow the basketball community in Ontario.”

Youth from the Ontario Recreation District held a game Friday, Feb 2, during halftime of the Ontario High School basketball game. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

