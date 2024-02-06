Portland Taiko slated to perform Saturday

ONTARIO – The Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center Theater will be booming, Saturday, Feb. 10, when the Portland Taiko performs beginning at 7 p.m.

The innovative, high-octane taiko drum performance is presented by Community Concerts of Treasure Valley and the Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St. or online at https://bit.ly/CCTVFeb102024.

The performance will feature internationally recognized taiko master, Tiffany Tamaribuchi. Tamaribuchi was the first female and first American to win a prestigious Odaiko (big drum) competition in Japan.

Tamaribuchi is also the new artistic director for Portland Taiko.

Portland Taiko combines traditional Japanese taiko drumming with Asian American identify, creativity and empowerment. Portland Taiko has reached over 1 million audience members at over 1,500 performances at theaters, schools, community events, and festivals.

For more information, contact Four Rivers Cultural Center at 541-889-8191.

