Vale mayor hired to lead TVCC business center

ONTARIO – Mayor Tom Vialpando will step into the small business development director role at Treasure Valley Community College.

Vialpando replaces Andrea Testi, the college’s longtime director, who retired after nearly 25 years.

His first day on the job was Thursday, Feb. 1.

Vialpando, who was elected in 2020, moved to Vale in 2018 from Port Orchard, Wash.

The college’s business center helps people who are already business owners or want to start their own venture. There is no charge for the service. Vialpando will oversee a staff of three full-time and seven part- time business advisers who work with clients to create business plans, find start-up funds, help with budgeting and provide advice.

A native of Pocatello, Idaho, Vialpando is a U.S. Air Force veteran who graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Vialpando moved to Vale in 2018 from Port Orchard and is a partner at an online laser business, Image That of Treasure Valley.

