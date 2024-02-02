Ontario man arrested in wake of investigation regarding shooting death of transient

VALE – A 30-year-old Ontario man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a transient in January.

According to a press release from Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson, police arrested Kristian Ramirez on Thursday, Feb. 1, on accusations of murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of Daniel Mendoza Olvera, 40, Ontario,

Police said Olvera was murdered Jan. 16 at an area in north Ontario used as a homeless camp.

According to the press release, Ramirez was a passenger in car located behind the Waremart in Ontario when the arrest was made.

Earlier in the week, police arrested Anthony Paul Peovich, 42, Ontario, in connection to the death of Olvera. Peovich was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 31, and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Ramirez and Peovich are lodged in the Malheur County Jail.

The sheriff’s office along with the Ontario Police Department and the High Desert Drug Task Force cooperated in the arrests and the investigation of Olvera’s death.

