No injuries reported in fire that destroyed fifth-wheel trailer in Vale

VALE – No injuries were reported in a fire that destroyed a fifth-wheel camp trailer at the Westerner Trailer Park on E Street East, Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman said his department responded to the fire at about 7 p.m.

“There was no one in the trailer but it is a total loss,” he said.

Tolman said the cause of the fire is still undetermined but it could have been ignited by an electrical problem.

Tolman said the fire department responded to the blaze with three vehicles and seven firefighters.

He said the firefighters – who used about 1,800 gallons of water – quickly extinguished the fire.

Tolman said the trailer is owned by Jeremy and Savannah Perkins of Vale.

