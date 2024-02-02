Coming up: From local history to a fancy dress ball, Malheur County’s events calendar is packed

The Enterprise

VALE – Former Circuit Court Judge J. Burdette Pratt will speak at the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

Pratt, of Nyssa, will discuss his family’s history in America, dating back to the Plymouth Colony, through the Civil War and then to the development of Malheur County.

“Our first family member in Malheur County was my grandfather, Eugene Franklin Pratt, who came to Malheur County from California at the age of 19 (1870), to work for his Uncle Frank Cable, who ran a ferry across the Owyhee River, south of Jordan Valley,” Pratt said in a release from the Historical Society. “He later hauled freight to Silver City, homesteaded in the Nyssa area, ran cattle and sheep in Cow Valley and Ironside areas and helped to promote the development of the Owyhee Project.”

The meeting will be at the Vale Senior Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. with lunch. The Senior Center will serve the lunch, which costs $15 per person.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

Here’s a look at other events on the calendar in Malheur County:

BALL: The annual Center Ball kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $50,000 to continue the center’s offerings – fitness classes, lectures, gallery exhibits, children’s programs and concerts – at little to no cost.

The event is for 21-and-over, and the theme is “Through the Looking Glass.” People are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character or come in formal wear.

Tickets are available online at 4rcc.com or at the center gift shop. The cost is $75 and includes dinner, games, music and dancing.

SNOW FUN: The Burnt River Snowmobile Club will host its annual Poker Run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, to benefit emergency services in Baker and Malheur counties.

Tickets for the run can be purchased at the Burnt River Market and Community Hall in Unity, or the Austin House Cafe in Bates, and the buy-in is $5 per hand. There also will be a drawing for prizes, and tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5.

Parking is available at the Blue Mountain Sno-Park with a snow park permit or Phipps, west of Unity.

Participants can ride wherever they want and return for the payout and prize drawings at 4:30 p.m. at the Water Hole Pub. For more information, call 541-881-6069 or 541-823-3069.

ELK: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its annual banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. For information, call Craig at 208-739-7795.

TAIKO: Tickets are on sale for a performance of Portland Taiko, coming to Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Dorsey Music and the center’s gift shop.The cost is $20 for adults or students and $45 for families at the door.

This performance of energetic Japanese drumming is part of the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley series.

READING: The Vale Book Group will discuss “The Boys from Biloxi,” by John Grisham, on Thursday, Feb. 1. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the home of Carol Spears, 683 Cottage St. S. in Vale, and the discussion will be facilitated by Steven Reynolds.

“Angela’s Ashes,” by Frank McCourt, is the selection for the March 7 meeting and will be facilitated by Doreen deAngeles.

For information about the book group, contact Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

