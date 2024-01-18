Obituaries from the Enterprise, for the week of January 18, 2024: William Charles Ingram and Patrick Cammann

William Charles Ingram

July 10, 1946 -Dec. 23, 2023

Surrounded by his loving family, William Charles Ingram, age 77, passed away on December 23, 2023, at the University of Utah Medical Center. A dedicated family man, cherished friend to all, Bill leaves behind a legacy of warmth and unwavering support.

Born in Vale, Oregon, to Robert and Beatrice Ingram, he has two sisters, Barbara and Mary Kay and a younger brother, David. Growing up catholic in this one stoplight town, shaped his values of family and camaraderie from an early age, and his father, the sheriff of Vale, taught him the importance of respect and integrity.

Bill’s journey led him to graduate from Vale High School and his athletic talent in football and baseball took him to Boise State Junior College and then to Idaho State University. During his time at ISU, he was named All-Round Athlete of the Year, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 1968 and in 2002 was further recognized when he was inducted into the ISU Hall of Fame. Even though dad was awarded many times for his dedication and abilities while playing and coaching, no award on his wall compared to the joy he felt fishing at Brownlee, hunting in the Dakotas, placing a bet in Jackpot, cooking in the South Hills, and golfing surrounded by his friends and family.

He married Jennifer Kelly and was instantly brought into the Kelly family. The time he spent with her father, Wally Sr. and brother, Wally, were some of his best stories. Bill was the proud father of two children, Kristin and Kelly. His ability to create connections led him to coaching and teaching which spanned over 30 years, beginning at Buhl High School and his eventual retirement at Twin Falls High School where a baseball field is named in his honor.

Wild Bill found joy in fishing, hunting, and unapologetically cheering for the Yankees and will be remembered for his infectious laughter, welcoming smile and humility. His passion for sports extended beyond his own family; if he wasn’t supporting his own grandkids, you would see him in the stands or in the outfield supporting yours. One of Bill’s greatest joys was coaching his grandsons, Michael and Rutger, in baseball. Whether on or off the field, he embodied the spirit of mentorship and encouragement. If there was any advice he gave or wisdom he shared, pass it on.

Pops is survived, David, Barbara and Mary Kay, Kelly (Gracie, Abby, Ziph), Kristin (Steven, Varic, Rutger), Michael (Alyssa, Carter, Reevie, Cal, Rin, Rawsi), Cheltzie (Robert, Amaiya, Aaliyah, Taesyn), and several nephews and nieces. Bill’s memory lives on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him, a man whose presence drew people together and left an indelible mark on the community he so dearly loved. Whether you knew Coach for 70 years or just met him sitting at the end of the bar, you couldn’t help but be drawn to him.

Please join us at a baseball game in his honor on Tuesday, March 19th at 4:30 at Bill Ingram Field and for a service at St. Edward’s Church on March 21st at 11:00 with a celebration of life at the church’s parish hall following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bill Ingram Baseball Field Fund at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Dad wanted to be remembered as the friend you could always count on, and the pops you could always call.

*****

Patrick Cammann

Aug. 11, 1949 – Dec. 22, 2023

Patrick Cammann, 74, of Meridian, passed away on December 22, 2023, surrounded by those who loved him.

Pat was the second of five boys born to Jerry and Betty Cammann on August 11, 1949 in Ontario, Oregon, and grew up in Vale, Oregon. Vale always held a special place in his heart and the memories of growing up there with his brothers, who were his best friends until his last breath, brought him endless joy. Entering a lifelong love affair with sports, Pat was a multi-sport athlete through high school and went onto play baseball and basketball for the College of Idaho. After college, he worked in telecommunication sales until he retired.

Pat married Allison Shook, the love of his life, in 1975. Kids Chris, Erin, and Jeff followed. Theirs was a home full of laughter, love, and motion. Pat’s job kept them on the move, and it is a testament to Pat and Allison’s love, support, and good humor that the kids adjusted so well with each relocation. Despite all of the moving around, one of the constants in their lives was sports, and all the life lessons that come with getting out and playing. He coached all of his kids up to high school, hardly taking a season off, and passed along his love of sports – especially baseball – to all three. Once the grandkids came along, he was a fixture in bleachers, along fence lines, and at the dining room table for a game debrief over dinner.

The love Pat had for his wife and kids knew no bounds, that’s true; but the love he had for his grandkids was unfathomable. He was “Papa” to the most important people in his life: Cooper, Gracie, Cora, Amelia, Tucker, Jordan, and Austin. A big softie and prolific napper, he was always open to giving treats and snacks, often offering donuts and milkshakes for breakfast, followed by a quick rest in his favorite chair. He was happiest watching his grandkids in their activities, be it school plays, music lessons, and especially sports, which was Pat’s love language. He would drop everything for them – and often did. In true all-star form, he left It all on the field when it came to loving them.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Betty; his wife, Allison; and his brothers-in-law Steven Shook and Jerry Ekhoff. Pat is survived by his children Chris (Jessica), Erin (JR), Jeff (Susanna), and his grandkids; his four brothers Mike, Jeff, Tom, John and their families; and sisters-in-law Martha Ekhoff and Merrilee Nowlin and their families.

Pat left us all with lasting memories and full hearts. He was smart, funny, kind, and loved his family fiercely. We will never have to wonder what a ‘life well-lived’ looks like because that is exactly what he showed us. Those who knew Pat are invited to a celebration of life to be held on April 28th at 1:00pm in the old gymnasium at Bishop Kelly High School, 7009 Franklin Road, Boise, Idaho 83709. In lieu of flowers or donations, those who want to honor Pat are encouraged to get out and play a sport with the kids in your life. Arrangements by Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.