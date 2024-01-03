Obituaries from the Enterprise, for the week of January 3, 2024: Dan Lamar Dyas Sr.

Dan Lamar Dyas Sr.

Jan. 18, 1958 – Dec. 23, 2023

Dan Lamar Dyas Sr., 65, of Vale, Oregon, passed away on December 23, 2023, in Ontario, Oregon. He was born on January 18, 1958, in Ontario.

Dan was a hardworking man who was known for his generosity towards others. Though he may have appeared stubborn on the outside, he had a soft heart. Dan had a love for storytelling and had a knack for cracking jokes, often talking your ear off with his tales.

Throughout his life, Dan held various jobs, including working as a farm hand at Koda Farms and as a window technician at Coley’s Glass. He was dedicated to his work and took pride in his craftsmanship.

Dan is survived by his siblings, Audrey, Lyhn Jr., Tannise, LaRae, and Charles, as well as his children, Dana (Brad Wright), Dan Jr. (Nicole Dyas), Francis, Carl (Crystal Dyas), Kaylie, and Jakob. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Elva, his father, Lyhn, and his grandson, Emerson.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.