Nyssa News: Seniors plan dance, activities

Happy New Year to all!

The Nyssa Senior and Community Center is starting off the new year with music and dancing on Saturday, Jan. 6, featuring the Snake River Bottom Boys. The fun gets underway at 7 p.m.

Other activities include bingo every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., just five cents a card to play. Bingo is followed by lunch at noon.

Joining the senior center is easy, just stop by at 316 Good Ave., pay your $10 annual dues and you’re in! The center also is available to rent for groups such as family or class reunions or business luncheons. Renting helps with the costs of having this great facility in our community.

• The recent Christmas Community Dinner, held at the Senior Center, was great. A big thank you to Lori Rae and the amazing team of volunteers and donors who came together to make this dinner a success.

Thank you also to the Nyssa Police Department for delivering meals to those unable to make it to the center. Visit Nyssa Community Dinners on Facebook to see photos of the day and learn about the next community dinner.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.