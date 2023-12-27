Vale gears up for annual New Year’s Eve fireworks event

VALE – Dwight Keller is a busy man right now.

Yet that’s not an uncommon circumstance for the Vale resident this time of year.

Keller is the organizer of the annual – and popular – Vale New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Last week, Keller has visited businesses and chatted with local residents as he seeks donations to make the New Year’s Eve event happen.

The event – sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition – begins at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Keller and his crew will ignite thousands of dollars in fireworks from Rhinehart Butte.

Keller said he is also looking for volunteers to help set up the fireworks display.

“I’m not as nimble as I once was. So, if you are bored the day before New Year’s Eve, we will take your help,” he said.

The show, said Keller, lasts about 20 to 25 minutes.

This year, said Keller, will be the 20th year he’s spearheaded the fireworks.

Anyone who wants to help Keller or donate to help pay for the fireworks can contact Keller at 208-740-0386. They also can stop by Malheur Drug in Vale and contact Jennifer Tolman.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.