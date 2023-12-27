Obituaries from the Enterprise, for the week of December 27, 2023: Mildred Shaw

Mildred Shaw

Aug. 2, 1942 – Dec. 8, 2023

Mildred “Mickey” Shaw, 81, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on December 8, 2023. She was born on August 2, 1942 and, along with her twin brother, was the youngest of eight children. Mickey graduated from high school in Vale, Oregon and moved to Fresno, California where she spent 56 years. She and her husband Paul owned Shaw Steel Structures and Shaw Construction. Mickey is survived by her son Paul Wesley Shaw, Jr., his wife Gloria, her daughter Tangee Pinheiro and her husband Helder of Fresno, California. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Koen Shaw and his wife Adriana, Kyler Shaw, Janae Pinheiro-Gillett and her husband Jason. She is also survived by her twin brother, Mason Maynard, his wife Wanda, her brother Lee Maynard, his wife Janet, her sisters-in-law Kathy Maynard, Charlene Naugher, Rachael Gilbert, and many nieces and nephews. Mickey was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul Shaw. Mickey will be missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.