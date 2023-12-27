County employees will get a bonus on January paychecks

VALE – Malheur County employees are all getting an $1,800 bonus on their January paychecks, awarded by the Malheur County Court on Dec. 13.

Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Ron Jacobs and Jim Mendiola will not receive the bonus.

The decision to give the extra pay to about 150 employees is rooted in concerns about retaining employees, said Mendiola.

“It is kind of a thank you. We are losing good people and we are trying to find a way to retain those people,” he said.

Jacobs said he feels the county is falling behind in terms of salaries for employees.

“We are having a hard time keeping people,” said Jacobs. “We have to do something to try to keep people. Otherwise we won’t have a work force.”

The money for the bonus will come out of the county’s general fund.

The bonus will be prorated for part-time county employees.

Two senior leaders at the county have resigned in the past year and a half, though neither said it was because of their pay.

Craig Geddes, Malheur County’s environmental health director, resigned his post in July, 2022. He worked for 11 years at the county.

Earlier this month, Planning Director Eric Evans announced he was leaving his post. Evan was also working as the environmental health director.

Geddes and Evans both resigned to take jobs with the Oregon Health Authority.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

