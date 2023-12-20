Prineville man dies in Snake River Bridge crash near Nyssa

NYSSA – A Central Oregon man was killed and his wife severely injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Snake River Bridge at Nyssa Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash happened at 7:04 a.m. as a Toyota Tundra operated by Tad Stringam, 48, of Prineville, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 over the bridge. The Toyota slid into the westbound lane toward a truck driven by Jose Ambriz, 64, of Heyburn, Idaho.

Police said Ambriz swerved to avoid the Toyota, which then hit the truck and Stringam was ejected.

Stringam was found dead next to the Tundra. The passenger in the Toyota, Stringam’s wife, Tami, was severely injured in the crash. Ambriz was not injured in the accident.

The highway was closed for about three hours after the accident.

A GoFundMe page to help pay hospital expenses for Tami Stringam has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-tami-rebuild-recover-after-a-tragic-loss?member=31320475&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

According to the GoFundMe page, Tami Stringam suffered multiple injuries in the crash.

