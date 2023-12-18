Nyssa’s community Christmas dinner seeks help to avoid canceling the event

Nyssa’s community Christmas dinner could be canceled due to a lack of volunteers.

The free hot meal is scheduled to be served at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center on Monday, Dec. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.

However, the organizer, local chef Lori Rae, said just one person had signed up to volunteer as of Friday, Dec. 15. She needs a minimum of six people to pull off the event.

The event, open to people of all ages, is exclusively planned and organized by Rae. While the dinner will be at the senior center, for both sit-down and delivery, the center is not directly involved in planning the community dinner.

To volunteer or donate, call Lori Rae: 541-709-8463.

Rae said she would wait until Wednesday, Dec. 20, to see if she can find enough volunteers.

“If I do not have the people,” she said, “it can’t happen.”

Rae, who hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner this year, said she needs at least five more volunteers in the kitchen to help serve the meals or clean up. Meal helpers, she said, need a current Oregon Food Handlers Card, while the only requirement to work cleanup is a desire to help.

Meanwhile, the Nyssa Police Department is preparing to deliver meals to people unable to attend in person. Delivery orders must be placed by Sunday, Dec. 24, should the event find enough people to help with the effort.

In addition to volunteering, Rae said the event needs financial or food donations. She said people can donate turkeys, hams, or cold desserts. For more information about volunteering, donating, or scheduling a delivery, contact Rae at 541-709-8463.

In, Vale the Vale Feast Group will sponsor a free Christmas dinner Dec. 25 from noon to 2 p.m.

The dinner will be at the Vale Christian Church, 450 A St. West.

This year the menu will include ham and roast beef and “all the fixings,” said Feast Group member Cathy Zacharias.

The Feast Group also sponsors the free Thanksgiving dinner. This year, said Zacharias, 224 meals were served at Thanksgiving.

In 2022, the Feast Group served 140 meals at the Thanksgiving dinner and 200 at the Christmas event.

Zacharias the jump in the number of people seeking a holiday dinner resolves around need.

“Part of it is also we got the word out sooner this year,” she said.

Everyone is welcome to the dinner, said Zacharias.

For more information contact, Zacharias at 541-216-1839.

