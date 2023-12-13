Obituaries from the Enterprise, for the week of December 13, 2023: Carolyn Fulk

Carolyn Mikkelsen Fulk

July 9, 1942 – Dec. 5, 2023

Early Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, Carolyn Mikkelsen Fulk, our beloved mother and grandmother went to be with our Heavenly Father. She was 81 years old.

Carolyn was born July 9, 1942, in Logan, Utah, to Moses LeRoy and Olga (Haltiner) Mikkelsen. She was the 2nd of four daughters. Carolyn graduated from Vale High School in 1960 and attended Links School of Business in Boise, Idaho. Carolyn married her high school sweetheart, Donald Wayne Fulk on July 29, 1961, just after turning 19 and Don was 20. They began dating when she was a freshman and he a sophmore; they were married 63 years.

Carolyn was a wonderful cook, she loved gardening and growing flowers in her spacious yard, she loved reading, playing cards, and putting puzzles together with Don. She loved their farm in Willowcreek, loved farming with Don, and watching the crops grow. Most of all was her love for her family and spending time with grandkids and great grands. All loved to visit and spend time with Don and Carolyn out on the farm.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Olga Mikkelsen; in-laws Charles and Inece Fulk; a sister, Darla Nielson-Sandy, Utah; sister-in-law Terry Vernholm; brother-in-law Dennis Fulk; brother-in-law Dee Parkinson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; all six children: Steven (Rose) Fulk of Fairbanks, Alaska; Lonny (Tonya) Fulk of Vale; Christine Shupe of Fruitland, Idaho; Chad Fulk of Vale; two sisters – Janice Parkinson, Murray, Utah, and Sharon Bunyard, Bend, Oregon; brother-in-law, Terry Nielson of Sandy, Utah; sister-in-law, Nancy Lane of Emmett, Idaho; brother-in-law, Johnny Joe (Patricia) Fulk of Vancouver, Washington; and bonus son Hugh Bowman of Lacey, Washington. Carolyn leaves behind a legacy of 18 grandchildren and 18.5 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vale.

