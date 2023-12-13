Nyssa News: Christmas dinner coming up, cookie sale underway

Lori Rae and her team are gearing up for the Community Christmas Dinner to be held on Dec. 25 at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center.

Plans call for the Nyssa Police Department to deliver meals to those unable to get to the center. Delivery meals must be ordered by Dec. 24 by contacting Lori at 541-709-8463.

While the meal will be at the senior center, the center is not hosting or involved in the planning so all inquiries must be made to Lori directly.

Donations and volunteers are needed. Financial donations can be sent to Lori Rae, P.O. Box 2326, Nyssa OR 97913. If you would like to donate a ham, turkey or other components of the meal, please contact Lori to see what she needs. Cold desserts can be brought to the center on Dec. 25.

Those wanting to volunteer to help in the kitchen must have a current food handler card. Clean-up volunteers need only two hands and a willing heart. Call 541-709-8463 to volunteer.

James Hamilton, Nyssa HOSA chapter president, shows some of the treats he is selling as a fundraiser to purchase stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs for the student group. (Susan Barton photo)

• Nyssa High School student James Hamilton is currently working on his senior project, raising money to purchase stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs for the Nyssa Health Organization Students of America (HOSA) chapter.

James, who is the Nyssa HOSA Chapter President, is selling Christmas cookies for $7 per dozen. To order your cookies, call him at 541-709-6096.

HOSA recently hosted a breakfast and bazaar as a fundraiser for the chapter to attend the HOSA state competition in March 2024. The Nyssa chapter has 30 members at the high school level and has started a club in middle school. The organization is geared toward students who are interested in a career in health care. Their next fundraiser will be a daddy/daughter dance in February.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

