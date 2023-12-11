PHOTOS: Adults at Snake River prison turn into waiters, serving visiting senior citizens

The scene could have been from any community hall in Malheur County – a Christmas tree, Santa Claus and a holiday dinner served to chatting guests.

This Senior Holiday Luncheon, though, was within the walls of Snake River Correctional Institution just outside Ontario.

Adults being held in the minimum-security unit did the serving.

They also joined with prison staff to sing holiday tunes as their guests finished off pumpkin pie.

The annual event, hosted since 2007, is sponsored by the prison’s Veterans Club. It teams up with prison staff and the Malheur County on Aging and Community Services. The adults in custody contribute money to the event and volunteer as waiters and dish washers.

One server said he found the meal service a modest way to give back to the community.

Another candidly shared the luncheon duty was way to break up prison routine.

Whatever the reasons, they found guests more than ready to cut into turkey with mash potatoes, stuffing and beans. No coffee cup or water glass stayed empty for long and used plates were whisked without a word off tables and into the kitchen.

Scott Graue (left) and Jeffrey La Fontaine, in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Theresa Froman of Vale enjoys turkey and more at the Senior Holiday Luncheon at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Santa Claus visits guests at the Senior Holiday Luncheon at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit prepare to serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit prepare to serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit prepare meals for serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit prepare to serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit prepare serve guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Jamie Miller, superintendent of the Snake River Correctional Institution welcomes guests to the Senior Holiday Luncheon at prison's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Peter Hallett, in charge of food services at the Snake River Correctional Institution welcomes guests to the Senior Holiday Luncheon at prison's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Grinch mugs for the camera with Vickie Plaza of Ontario at the Senior Holiday Luncheon at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Santa Claus visits guests at the Senior Holiday Luncheon at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Santa Claus visits with Ken and Terri Landreth of Nyssa at the Senior Holiday Luncheon at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Santa Claus visits with Frances Rempel of Vale at the Senior Holiday Luncheon at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit join with staff to entertain guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit join with staff to entertain guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Junior John, second from left, Omar Benitez and Mauriarii Dowling, in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit join with staff to entertain guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Don Hodge of Vale listens to Christmas tunes at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security during the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Sergio Diaz, in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit joins with staff to entertain guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Wyatt Duck, in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution's minimum security unit digs in after serving guests at the Senior Holiday Lunch on Thursday, Dec. 7.

