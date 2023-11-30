Nyssa News: Volunteers show spirit of giving in array of activities

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”

1 John 3:18 (NIV)

Several instances of loving by actions have been evident around town in recent months. From the PTO Carnival in September to the Thanksgiving Community Dinner last week, citizens and businesses have come together to support one another.

The Nyssa PTO would like to thank all who supported the Annual Fall Harvest Carnival held on Sept. 29. Those who attended enjoyed bounce houses, carnival games, and delicious food during the event.

The funds raised will be used to purchase playground equipment, classroom supplies, educational support materials, books for each student and much more during the school year. High school students, elementary school teachers, school administrators, parents, and community members worked hard to set up and run the event.

Many local businesses sponsored and donated to the carnival. Ruth Blazzard, PTO secretary, said in an e-mail, “Once again, the carnival was a huge success! Thank you to all who made the event possible and supported our elementary school. We truly live in a generous community.”

Lori Rae and her team of volunteers presented a delicious Community Thanksgiving Dinner to over 120 individuals. Families, seniors and empty nesters all came together to enjoy a delicious meal and time to visit.

In addition to those in the photo, Lori received assistance from Nyssa Senior Center, Nyssa Mercantile, Bob’s Steak ‘n Spirits, Nyssa Community Food Pantry, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Owyhee Community Church, Sandi Hoff & Family, Tee Hurd, Parma Copy Center and New Plymouth Senior Center as well as several individuals who just showed up to lend a hand. Lori is already working on the Christmas dinner. If you can help by volunteering or donating, give her a call at 541-709-8463. Kitchen volunteers need to have a food handler card.

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry distributed over 160 turkey meal boxes, in addition to helping 91 families who shopped at the pantry before Thanksgiving. The pantry could not operate without the faithful volunteers – more than 60 prepared and distributed turkey boxes – and the support of the community.

On behalf of the volunteers and pantry patrons, thank you to Rodriguez Bakery, M&W Market, Snake River Produce, Thunderegg Coffee Company, Umpqua Bank, The Amalgamated Sugar Company, Nyssa Police Dept, Nyssa Public Works Dept, Nyssa and Owyhee churches, plus individual families and businesses who sent checks or brought in cash, turkeys and items for the meal boxes. Interim Pantry Manager Betty Holcomb said the pantry purchased 150 turkeys and another 13 were donated.

Nyssa Scouts helped the food pantry with the annual “Scouting for Food” event. Through the generosity of shoppers at M&W Markets, the Scouts collected 313 pounds of food and $290 which was given to the food pantry. Participating were members of Cub Scout Pack 450, Boy Scout Troop 450, and Girl Scout Troop 265.

• December events kick off on Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at Thunderegg Memorial Park at 6th and Main Streets, followed by the Nyssa Nite Lite Christmas Parade “Wonka Wonderland” at 6 p.m. Contact the Nyssa Chamber at 541-372-3091 to register your parade entry or to obtain more information.

• Building Healthy Families will hold a “Parent Café” on Dec. 6 starting at 11 a.m. The event includes lunch, dessert and incentives including door prizes for those wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

The event will be held at the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery, 780 S.E. 6th St., Ontario.

The topic for discussion will be “Finding the Beauty When Life Gets Ugly.”

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Childcare is available upon request. To register or for more information, contact Lisa Dickard at 208-739-3249.

To have your Nyssa information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.