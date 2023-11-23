Where to find Thanksgiving community meals in Malheur County

Happy Thanksgiving!

Local organizations and volunteers will serve up free holiday meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone is welcome at any of the locations and there’s no need to be bashful.

At these gatherings, you’ll find delicious food, cheerful volunteers and an opportunity to share in the warmth of the holiday. You can make new friends and connect with old ones.

Here’s where to find these Thanksgiving meals in Malheur County:

ONTARIO

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 802 S.W. 5th St. – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ministerios Cristianos Casa De Gracia, 88 N.W. 4th Ave. ­– Noon to 1:30 p.m.

VALE

Vale Elementary School, 403 E Street W. – Noon to 2 p.m.

NYSSA

Nyssa Senior Center, 316 Good Ave. – 3 p.m. until food runs out.