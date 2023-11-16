Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of November 16, 2023

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1250 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF MICHEL GROSS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MICHEL GROSS; MELISSA GROSS; DAWN JANSSEN-MEYER; JOSEPH JANSSEN;OREGON AFFORDABLE HOUSING ASSISTANCE CORPORATION; RAY KLEIN INC., DBA PROFESSIONAL CREDIT SERVICE; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; CAVALRY SPV I, LLC; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1250 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914

Defendants

Case No. 23CV17866

SUMMONS DEFENDANTS

TO DEFENDANTS THE ESTATE OF MICHEL GROSS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MICHEL GROSS; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1250 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914:

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: October 5, 2023 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By:

MICHAEL PAGE, OSB # 194328 of Attorneys for Plaintiff

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, 2023

*****

TS No. OR05000020-23-1 APN 9818 TO No 2829273 TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, FRANCISCO A. RODRIGUEZ AND MARIA O. RODRIGUEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE as Grantor to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY OF MALHEUR COUNTY as Trustee, in favor of MEDALLION MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as Beneficiary dated as of April 5, 1995 and recorded on April 28, 1995 as Instrument No. 95-2900 and the beneficial interest was assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. and recorded April 6, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0967 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 9818 LAND IN MALHEUR COUNTY,OREGON AS FOLLOWS: IN TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,RANGE 47 EAST OF THE WILLIAMETTE MERIDIAN: SECTION 29: A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE NW1/4 NE1/4, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 2110.3 FEET NORTH OF THE CENTER OF SAID SECTION 29, WHICH IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 532 FEET; THENCE NORTH 0°35` WEST 81.75 FEET;THENCE WEST TO A POINT 81.5 FEET NORTH OF THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;THENCE SOUTH 81.5 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Commonly known as: 1632 NORTH 3RD STREET, NYSSA, OR 97913 Both the Beneficiary, BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.752(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 9 Monthly Payment(s) from 02/01/2023 to 10/26/2023 at $382.74 Monthly Late Charge(s): By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $5,526.20 together with interest thereon at the rate of 9.00000% per annum from January 1, 2023 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on March 4, 2024 at the hour of 01:00 PM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, Main Entrance, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.778 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: October 19,2023 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300 Order Number 96866, Pub Dates: 11/1/2023, 11/8/2023, 11/15/2023, 11/22/2023, MALHEUR ENTERPRISE

*****

