Coming Up: Holiday events abound in Malheur County

TREES: The annual Festival of Trees will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

On Thursday, there will be early hours, with free admission, music and cinnamon rolls, from 7-9 a.m. After 9 a.m., the cost is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

The event features holiday trees, greens and décor on display and for sale, and is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a Christmas carnival, games and a cake walk, and children can get photos with Santa.

TURKEY: Donations are welcome for the Vale Community Thanksgiving Dinner, coming up on the holiday, from 12 to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Vale Elementary School.

Monetary donations may be made out to Vale Food Pantry, marked as donations for the community dinner, and sent to ExZacht Sewing, 289 A St. W., or Vale City Hall. Turkeys, hams and fresh whole cranberries also are needed and can be dropped off at ExZacht Sewing, or call 541-216-1839 to arrange pickup.

GRANGE: The Boulevard Grange’s annual Christmas Bazaar is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25, at the grange hall north of Cairo Junction. There will be vendors, hand-crafted gifts, tumbled rocks and refreshments including homemade pie, burgers, hot dogs and chili.

JOBS: A job fair focused on health care careers is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.

There will be education admissions information, health care employment information, opportunities to work on resumes and connect with resources.

SANTA: The Ontario Elks Lodge 1690 will host a breakfast with Santa Claus on Friday, Dec. 1, at 20 S.W. Third St.

BAZAAR: The annual Christmas Bazaar at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day in the Commercial Building.

People can take photos with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event also is a food drive, with non-perishable and canned goods accepted at the door.

Send your event information to [email protected].

