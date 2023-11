It’s Veterans Day – Please join the Enterprise and these local businesses and organizations in honoring the men and women who have stepped up to serve our nation.

2023 Veterans Day tributes (The Enterprise)

2023 Veterans Day tributes (The Enterprise)

2023 Veterans Day tributes (The Enterprise)

2023 Veterans Day tributes (The Enterprise)

2023 Veterans Day tributes (The Enterprise)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.