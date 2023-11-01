Sheriff’s office sponsors annual Citizens Academy

VALE – The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor its annual Citizens Academy beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

The academy runs for six weeks – from Nov. 6 until Dec. 18. Classes meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Malheur Education Service District office at 363 A Street West in Vale. As part of the classes, an optional “range day” will be offered on a Saturday.

The academy was developed by the sheriff’s office to create partnerships within the community and educate the public regarding its services and programs.

To sign up for the academy, residents must fill out an application and submit to a criminal history and background check. To apply, contact the sheriff’s office at 541-473-5126 or by email at [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Nov 3.

Participants must commit to attending most of the classes. For more information, contact 541-473-5126.

