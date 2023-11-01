First phase of Vale’s newest subdivision nearly complete

VALE – Vale’s largest housing project in recent memory is nearing completion and lots could be available for sale by Dec. 1.

The Wildwood Estates subdivision is spearheaded by Warrington Construction and has two phases. The first phase of 33 lots is nearly finished. A second phase will add 29 lots.

The subdivision is north of Cottonwood Park just off of 15th Street and stretches over 20 acres.

Warrington Construction bought property in February 2022.

The subdivision is one of three Vale housing projects in the planning stages or finished. Last week the Vale Valley RV Park opened west of Vale. The 122-space RV park covers 19 acres.

Meanwhile, in November the Vale Planning and Zoning Commission will examine a plan by two developers to build six triplexes between Barkley Drive and Elm Street. The commission will consider a conditional-use permit for Dave Roberts of Vale and Ryan Vandecoevering of Garibaldi, to build the six triplexes.

At Wildwood Estates only a few final steps are necessary before lots can go up for sale, said Brooks Warrington, company owner.

“We are all finished with the construction and now are down to the paperwork like submitting a final plat to the city for approval and putting property pins and monuments in,” said Warrington.

Warrington said lot prices will range anywhere from $50,000 to $65,000.

“We’re very happy about it and I think it will be good for the city of Vale,” he said.

Warrington said the goal is for the lots to encompass homes that are three-bedroom, two-bath structures.

Todd Fuller, Vale city manager, said all the utilities for the subdivision are in place.

Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor, said he is excited about the new housing development.

Vialpando said while growth for the city is good it will need to be managed correctly.

“We want to take it with caution. One thing we are kind of looking at and monitoring is how growth could potentially affect our schools and how we can be partners with the school district,” said Vialpando.

Cathy Zacharias, Vale Chamber of Commerce president, said growth for Vale is good.

“I like it small, but, on the other hand, I know we don’t have enough housing. Part of me feels economic growth is good because the people who live here are the people who purchase here,” said Zacharias.

Zacharias also owns Exzacht Sewing & Alterations in Vale.

