Vale to get one of largest subdivisions in recent history with room for 62 homes

VALE – Preliminary work on a new subdivision with room for 62 homes is underway on the north side of Vale.

The subdivision – dubbed Wildwood Estates – is north of Cottonwood Park just off of 15th Street on about 20 acres and is one of the largest housing developments in recent Vale history. Warrington Construction is the developer and owns the property.

Warrington Construction bought the ground in February 2022 for $280,000, said Todd Fuller, Vale city manager.

“There are not a lot of opportunities to buy a home in Vale,” he said. “So this will open up a lot of opportunities for people to live in Vale.”

The subdivision is inside city limits.

Fuller said Warrington Construction is ready to kick off more in-depth work on the project but is waiting for final approval from the state Department of Environmental Quality regarding the sewer plan for the subdivision.

Work should pick up on the subdivision soon, said Brooks Warrington, company owner.

“We will get hot and heavy in the next couple of weeks,” said Warrington.

Warrington said the subdivision will “probably be paved and ready to start selling lots by the end of the summer.”

He said homes in the subdivision will be at least three-bedroom, two-bath structures.

He said he plans to sell lots to interested buyers or builders.

Warrington said the subdivision will be completed in two phases. The first phase will include 33 lots while the second phase will have 29.

Vale Councilor Christine Phillips said the effort to open up more housing in Vale has been an ongoing goal for more than 25 years.

“We need it. I think it will be good for the community” said Phillips.

Fuller said the new subdivision will not strain the city’s infrastructure in terms of water or sewer services.

“There are no issues because we have plenty capacity for both,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.