PHOTOS: In Adrian, kids practice donning costumes and trick-or-treating

ADRIAN – A sunny, mild afternoon proved to be just dandy trick-or-treating climate in Adrian on Saturday, Oct 28.

Adrian 2040, the local community organization, hosted a trunk-or-treat event in the Adrian High School parking lot. Rigs parked side by side, opening tail gates and trunks to what would delight any youngster – mounds of treats.

Some of those giving away the treats really got into the spirit, dressing up themselves.

Danna Bowns chats with a treat-seeker at Adrian’s Halloween trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the high school. The candyfest was organized by Adrian 2040. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Shannon Walsh has candy at the ready during Adrian’s Halloween trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the high school. The candyfest was organized by Adrian 2040. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Some treaters slipped into costumes as well for Adrian’s Halloween trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the high school. The candyfest was organized by Adrian 2040. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Even treaters showed up in costume for Adrian’s trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the high school. The candyfest was organized by Adrian 2040. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

