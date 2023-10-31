PHOTOS: In Adrian, kids practice donning costumes and trick-or-treating

ADRIAN – A sunny, mild afternoon proved to be just dandy trick-or-treating climate in Adrian on Saturday, Oct 28.
Adrian 2040, the local community organization, hosted a trunk-or-treat event in the Adrian High School parking lot. Rigs parked side by side, opening tail gates and trunks to what would delight any youngster – mounds of treats.
Some of those giving away the treats really got into the spirit, dressing up themselves.
