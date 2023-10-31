Nyssa News: Live music, holiday event coming to senior center

Coming to the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Snake River Bottom Boys band will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The center also is planning a wreath making class to be held after Thanksgiving. The center needs to get an idea of the turnout to determine the supplies to order. To preregister, sign up at the center, with a $2 deposit made at registration. The class fee is $5. The center is located at the corner of South 4th and Good Avenue.

• The Nyssa Chamber’s Trunk or Treat event will be held along Main Street on Oct. 31 starting at 5:30. Bring the kids downtown for a fun, safe night of trick or treating. Come early and enjoy dinner at one of the Nyssa restaurants and perhaps a warm beverage from the local coffee shops before, during or after your stroll along Main Street. Several businesses have decorated storefronts following the Wizard of Oz scarecrow contest theme.

• Nyssa and Ontario High Schools combined the musical talents of their students with a concert on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Nyssa High School Auditorium. The program featured both choir and band students in individual high school groups and combined ensembles.

Contact Susan Barton, 541-372-5455, [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.