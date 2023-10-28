New, $4.8 million RV park is open for business in Vale

VALE – The Vale Valley RV Park is open for business.

The 122-space RV park in west Vale stretches across 19 acres and received its certificate of occupancy from the Malheur County Building Department, Thursday, Oct. 19.

Boise developers Alexander Heap and Guy Guymon spearheaded the project that began last December at the corner of Graham Boulevard and Ash Street.

“We are fully open as of this week,” said Heap.

Heap said the $4.8 million project is “coming together nicely.”

“I’ve shown several investors the project and they were like, ‘I really regret not taking a gamble on you a year ago.’ But sometimes you sleep on something and you miss out big time,” said Heap.

Now Heap said 84 RV spaces are available but more will be open soon. However, he said he does not expect those spaces to remain empty.

“It should fill really quick. So, if people want to get in and get spots they better get in quick,” said Heap.

Heap said the prices for spots are $45 a night or $180 a week. The monthly rate is $499 and includes all utilities expect for power.

“Each spot has individual electricity. Nightly and weekly is a reservation and if you want to be monthly, an application is required,” said Heap.

The park includes a 2,400-square-foot clubhouse an office, bathrooms and showers a coin laundry that also accepts credit cards.

“We were originally going to do a big workout center but it will depend on our demographics,” he said.

Heap said furniture will be moved into the clubhouse by next week. The park will also feature a pickle ball court, dog park, fire pit and a pond. The pond, he said, will be fenced.

The future in terms of occupancy is bright, he said.

That’s because, he said, he already has a contract with Idaho Power to provide spaces for those who will work on the new Hemingway-to-Boardman transmission line. The power line is approved but not yet built and extends across a 270-mile stretch of Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Baker and Malheur counties.

Heap said he initially wanted to link the RV park with the projected opening of a gold and silver mine complex south of Vale. That project, where Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., plans to mine three claims at Grassy Mountain, is still going through a lengthy state permitting process. If approved, the workers at the mine will need a place to live and that’s where Heap said his RV park will come into play.

“There is a major need right now, for the next three to eight years” for up to 700 RV spots in the Vale-Ontario area, said Heap.

Heap said he plans to capitalize on that need and is planning to build another 220-space RV park in Ontario near the airport.

“We need a lot more parks,” he said.

To reserve a space at the Vale park, interested individuals can go online to https://valervpark.com/

