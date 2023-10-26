Ontario home park in the works

ONTARIO – Developers are putting the final touches on a manufactured home and RV park in Ontario at 684 S.E. 10th St., off Southeast Fifth Avenue.

According to Al Haun, the assistant director with Ontario’s public works department, the 50-space manufactured home park and 29-space RV park will sit on just under 10 acres.

The Terra Nova States park is owned by Farmington Station, LLC, out of Haley, Idaho. Kevin Petross, the property manager, said homes for 20 of the 50 spaces are being set and moved in.

Next door to the manufactured home park, he said, will be the RV park, which will be known as Terra Nova RV Resort. Crews still need to do more work before the RV park opens, such as finishing the bathrooms and finishing electrical service to the pads. However, he said, crews have poured concrete for the curbs and ribbons for the park.

Petross said it’s difficult to estimate the timeframe for the RV park, but he said he hopes the blacktop will be put in by the end of October.

Petross, who manages other mobile home parks in the area, said the manufactured home park would combine rentals and purchased homes. However, he said, Farmington will still own the spaces and rent them to those who own their homes.

Petross said the company has yet to determine the pricing on spaces, but he said the aim is to make the homes as affordable as possible.

He said the rent for a mobile home space in Ontario would range from $460 to $620. Given that Terra Nova States will be a much nicer park than others in the area, he anticipates the rent to be a little higher than $460 a month, but pricing is not final.

He said since some of the homes have been sitting for nearly a year, there has been some vandalism that set the project back. In one of the homes, the wiring was ripped out and then work crews found people in the mobile homes a couple of times, he said.

He said that a few of the homes are spoken for by people who live in a couple of parks he currently manages and want to move to Terra Nova States.

He said Farmington already has 20 applications for home spots. With that, the spaces are likely to go quickly, he said.

He said if someone had a mobile home they would like to put in the park, Farmington might consider paying a portion of the moving cost.

Meantime, he said the work crews are continuing to finish up the work on the project.

“We got a lot of work left to do,” he said, “then we’ll start filling them up.”

