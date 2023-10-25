Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of October 26, 2023: Darlene Jean McLaughlin Morrison

Darlene Jean McLaughlin Morrison

Aug. 27, 1946 – Oct. 11, 2023

Darlene was born in Kodiak, Alaska, to John (Jack) McLaughlin and Aletha Struthers McLaughlin. The family moved to Homer, Alaska, and ran a dairy farm until 1956 when they moved to Vale, Oregon, the childhood home of Jack and Aletha. Her grandparents on both sides were pioneer families in Vale: McLaughlin, Reed, Struthers, and Weymouth.

She graduated Vale High School in 1964 and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Portland State University.

With the birth of her first child, she retired from teaching to focus on her children. She then worked at Wee Wisdom preschool from 1990 to 2007 and spent the last decade enjoying her grandchildren.

She married Jim Morrison in 1972. They have three children, Roger (Stacey), Monique, and Brian (Tonya). She has five grandchildren: Mikaila, Hannah, Paisley, Kellen and Opal. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Bob) Bates; brother, Jackie (Cathy) McLaughlin; brother-in-law Charlie Jagow; nine nieces and nephews, their spouses and families; and a great many cousins.

Services will be held in Beaverton, Oregon, on Oct. 28, with a gravesite memorial service and reception to be held in Vale on Nov. 4.

