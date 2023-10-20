Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of October 20, 2023: Melonie Dawn Aldred

Melonie Dawn Aldred

June 21, 1972 – Oct 12, 2023

Melonie Dawn Aldred passed away on October 12, 2023 as the result of an automobile accident. Melonie was born on June 21, 1972 in Ontario, Oregon, to Perry and Sally Nichols. Melonie grew up on a farm in Willowcreek, Oregon, where she also attended grade school. She graduated from Vale High School in 1991, where she was involved in athletics and other various activities. She was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Melonie was the middle of seven children. She had four sisters and two brothers. She was also blessed with a foster sister, Rebecca (Albert). Melonie was a caregiver at heart. She could often be found taking care of the animals on the farm and enjoyed caring for her younger siblings. Melonie spent most of her life loving, caring for, and serving others. She quietly and gently worked her “caring magic” on everyone who was blessed to come into contact with her.

Melonie married Chuck Aldred on September 5, 1992 in Vale, Oregon. The marriage was solemnized in the Boise, Idaho Temple on June 25, 2011. Chuck and Melonie were blessed with one daughter, Cheryl, who was the joy of her parent’s life.

Melonie is preceded in death by her mother, Sally Nichols, and her stepfather in law, Gary Kamo. She is survived by her adoring husband of 31 years, Chuck Aldred, and daughter, Cheryl (Zach Littlejohn) of Culver. She is also survived by her father Perry Nichols, four sisters, Sherri (Steve), Michelle, Lydawn (Ryan), Stephanie (Berry), two brothers, Ted (Leni) and James (Lacey).

When Melonie married Chuck, she became part of another big family. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Nancy Kamo, her father-in-law, Gary Aldred, four brother in laws, Chris Aldred, Scott Aldred (Gloria), Nate Aldred (Angie), Jeff Aldred (Marilee), sister-in-law, Kimiko Griffith (Todd), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Melonie will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 10:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Vale, Oregon. Interment will follow at the Valley View Cemetery.



