Nyssa News: Scarecrow contest takes on Oz theme

Painted windows, pumpkins and scarecrows, oh my! Fall décor is popping up all over town.

The Nyssa Chamber is once again sponsoring a scarecrow contest with the Wizard of Oz as the theme. Contact the chamber at 541-372-3091 for more information.

• Kids Craft Day at the Nyssa Library will be held on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, starting at 1 p.m. The library is located on the corner of 4th and Main Streets.

Come on down and join the fun!

The library is also holding a book sale, a wide variety of books are available at $5 per bag.

• Burn Days in the City of Nyssa began Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 16.

To submit your Nyssa news, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

