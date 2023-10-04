Nyssa News: Senior Center sale offers antiques, vintage items

Nyssa Senior Citizens Center will hold an Antiques/Vintage Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct 5-7.

The center, at South 4th and Good Avenue, has received a large donation of antique and vintage items. The donation was so large that this will be the first of several sales. Come on down for a walk down memory lane at this sale.

Every Tuesday and Thursday the center is buzzing with activity starting with bingo at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. Game nights are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, featuring pinochle, Scrabble, Cribbage, bean bag toss and pool. The pool table was recently refurbished and is ready for play.

• Congratulations to Virginia Moore and Bob Hoffman, the winners of the Nyssa Boy Scout Troop 450 beef raffle. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets and to Morrison Meats for processing the beef. Funds raised will go toward the troop doing a high adventure outing.

• The Nyssa Chamber is once again encouraging businesses and residents to celebrate fall with the Annual Scarecrow Contest. The theme this year is “Wizard of Oz.”

To be included in the voting, businesses need to have their displays in place by Oct. 10. Contact the Chamber for an entry form.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

